Youth's voyeurism drives mother, sister to suicide

A woman and her teenage daughter allegedly ended their life by hanging at their residence at Dasarapalle village of V. Kota mandal, 40 km from Kuppam, on Friday, after allegedly indicted by the neighbourhood over the reported voyeuristic acts of her son.

According to information, Anasuyamma (43), a widow, was living with her daughter Sunitha (18) and son Prashanth (19) by eking out livelihood as a farm worker. Due to poverty, both her children had turned school dropouts. On January 25, Prashanth was allegedly caught red-handed while he was reportedly in the act of shooting a woman in the neighbourhood with a mobile phone when she was taking bath. When the woman raised a hue and cry, the youth was given a thrashing before his mother and sister. Some elders in the village summoned the mother and daughter on Thursday and reportedly chided them for Prashanth’s voyeurism. The visuals in the mobile were played to the duo. Though they tried to contact the boy, he was absconding.

On Friday, Anasuyamma’s co-workers arrived at her house. As there was no response from inside, the door was broken open, and the bodies of both mother and daughter were seen hanging from the ceiling. Some neighbour said that they saw the two in the early hours.

The Kuppam police shifted the bodies to the area hospital for autopsy. Investigation is on.