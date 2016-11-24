Yanamala to tour New Zealand, Australia

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will tour New Zealand and Australia from November 29 to December 8.

He would take part in the ‘investment roadshow’ being organised by the State government. He would also address meetings with investors from sectors such as food security, clean energy, port logistics, and education at the New Zealand-AP Telugu meet on November 30. The Minister would address B2G meetings with industry leaders and G2G meetings with government officials in both the countries.