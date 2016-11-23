Andhra Pradesh

Yagam for early completion of Polavaram project

Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti town performed ‘Athirudra Maha Yagam’ on Tuesday for early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project.

The ritual was performed at Sri Bharadwaja temple (Lobavi) as per the directions of the Commissioner of Endowments. The government has in the past too asked several temples to perform such rituals to propitiate the God to bestow His grace on the State. Temple chairman P. Guravaiah Naidu and other officials also took part.

