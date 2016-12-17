YSRC groups clash in party office

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: The YSR Congress Party’s district office here witnessed a clash between Tekkali in-charge Perada Tilak and party’s spokesperson Rokkam Surya Prakash on Friday, when the Tilak group objected to the rally taken out in Tekkali on Thursday opposing Mr. Tilak’s leadership.

Party district president Reddi Shanti and observer Raju were shocked with the heated argument and manhandling in their presence. The supporters of Mr. Tilak who came to the district office to talk to Ms. Shanti could not hide their anger when they saw Mr. Suryaprakash. The district leaders tried to sort out the differences between the leaders.

Later, Itchapuram in-charge Narthu Ramara expressed concern over the clash in the district party office. Mr. Suryaprakash reportedly alleged that the district leadership had not come to his rescue when he was striving hard to improve the party’s position in Tekkali. The party leaders feared the differences would lead to further complications on December 21 when party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday was planned in a big way in all 10 Assembly constituencies.