YSRC MLA Kalpana joins TDP

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcoming YSR Congress MLA Uppuleti Kalpana into the TDP at his residence near Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA Uppuleti Kalpana has switched her loyalties to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed her into the partyfold by presenting a yellow scarf, at his residence at Undavalli near here on Friday.

Two ZPTC members, 14 MPTC members and 12 sarpanches joined the TDP along with her.

Ms. Kalpana represents the Pamarru (SC) Assembly constituency in Krishna district and becomes the 21st MLA from the YSRC to cross over to the ruling party since February this year.

In fact, she parted her ways with the TDP just before the 2014 elections and contested on the YSR Congress ticket. She unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls twice in 2004 and 2009 on TDP ticket.

The influx to the TDP began with the crossing over of Nandyal MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, his daughter Akhila Priya (Allagadda), Adinarayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu) and Jaleel Khan (Vijayawada West) on February 22.

Polavaram project by 2018

Mr. Naidu, on the occasion, said that the Opposition MLAs were joining the TDP as they were attracted to the government’s welfare programmes and policies. The TDP leaders in all constituencies should take a cue from TDP general secretary and AP Housing Corporation chairman Varla Ramaiah and cooperate with the party high command.

Recent surveys indicated that there was no force that could face the Telugu Desam. The people were with the TDP though the Opposition parties were creating hurdles. The TDP would win in 175 constituencies in the next elections, he said.

Mr. Naidu said, “The government was poised to complete the Polavaram project at the earliest. The water would be released from Polavaram project by 2018. The project would be operational completely by 2019.”

Ms. Kalpana said that she could not do anything for development of the constituency during the last two and half years. “It gives pleasure to rejoin the TDP. Hereafter, I shall concentrate on development of the constituency.”

TDP AP president K. Kala Venkat Rao, Ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, P. Pulla Rao, and Kollu Ravindra, and Mr. Ramaiah were present.