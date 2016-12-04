YSR Congress decries ‘curbs’ on gold holdings

YSRC activists led by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy staging a protest against restrictions on domestic gold holdings, in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

more-in

TIRUPATI: YSR Congress State general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday flayed the Central government’s decision to impose restrictions over domestic gold holdings, causing unrest among people in the last few weeks.

Accompanied by a large gathering of women and party cadre, Mr. Reddy staged a protest near Sri Thathayagunta Gangamma temple, demanding that the issues being faced by the people as a result of demonetisation and restrictions on gold holdings be immediately redressed.

Women replaced their gold ‘mangalasutras’ with a turmeric root as a symbolic way of protest.

“There is a sense of unrest among people. While demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes has brought the common man on to the road, the reports of restrictions on gold holdings are making people, especially women, scared,” he said while addressing the media.

He said that people were clueless over the Central government’s next move — whether it would be after their hard-earned savings, or gold they had purchased or bequeathed.

Mr. Reddy wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of making a statement over these issues, was asking Finance Minister Arun Jaitely to answer the people.

Mr. Reddy said that it was the duty of the Prime Minister to address the concerns of the people, and demanded that immediate measures be initiated to mitigate the situation.