Workshop on Telugu literature on December 11

VIJAYAWADA: Sahithi Sravanti, a city-based literary outfit, will conduct a one-day workshop on ‘Telugu story - globalisation’, ‘Telugu story-social discrimination’ and ‘Globalisation- poetry’ at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram on Decemebr 11 from 10.30 a.m. onwards. As part of workshop ‘Swetchaswarm’ a monthly magazine will be inaugurated in the function.

According to organizing committee president E. Sivanagi Reddy, Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi and others would participate in the programme. “This workshop would useful for the young poets and story writers,” he felt.

The Sahithi Sravanthi has been developing Telugu literature, social issues and human interactions, he said. He appealed to young writers and poets to participate in the workshop and make it a grand success.