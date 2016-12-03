Worker dies at Handri-Neeva project

more-in

In a freak mishap, the driver of a concrete mixture vehicle, Anjaneyulu (25), was killed when the vehicle overturned at the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) canal work site at V. Kota mandal headquarters on Friday.

The V. Kota police said the youth, a native of Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was taking the concrete mixture unit to a rugged spot on the canal digging zone when it overturned. Anjaneyulu was killed under heavy weight of the iron machinery. His body was shifted to area hospital for autopsy. The HNSS engineers have informed his family members about the accident, and initiated steps for transporting the body to Mahabubnagar.

The revenue officials said that as per the prevailing rules and regulations, the family of the deceased worker would be provided with the compensation.