Work together on healthcare, skill development, service organisations told

Highlighting the need for improving healthcare and skill development facilities in rural pockets, Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday called on service organisations to work with synergy and ensure that the fruits of their activities reached the needy in time.

“Healthcare, energy, food security, environmental protection and skill development are the areas to be focussed now. Among these sectors, education and healthcare should be given top priority,” he said, while addressing ‘Veduka,’ the centennial conference of the Rotary Federation being hosted by the Rotary District 3020.

Addressing the Rotarians after conferring the ‘Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award for Vocational Excellence’ on S. Ramadorai, a skill development expert and Padmabhushan recipient, Mr. Narasimhan said that the governments assessed development in terms of statistics, but the real development could be assessed only in terms of happiness quotient. “The quantum of development depends upon how happier the people are in that particular country or State. Happiness is possible only when people are educated and healthy,” he said, calling upon the service organisations to ensure healthcare at affordable pries in rural areas.

“At present, blood is life and there is an immediate need to encourage blood donation on a large scale. Along with other organisations, the Red Cross too is on the job,” he said, highlighting the need for setting up blood testing centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur by the NGOs to ensure that only healthy blood was transmitted. “Even if a single case of blood contamination is reported, it will affect the blood donations on a large scale,” he pointed out.

Lauding the simplicity of Mr. Rama Dorai, the Governor said that there were many examples of how to achieve heights in life, but Mr. Dorai set an example on how to conduct oneself after reaching the pinnacle. Lauding the Rotary’s initiative in polio eradication, he wanted the members of the club to join hands to fight against ill-health and illiteracy.

Mr. Rama Dorai highlighted the need for bridging the gap between the institute and industry and felt that there was an immediate need to set up skill development centres in villages. “The potential of rural youth remained untapped and it is time for involving them in the nation’s development. The challenge of mismatch of skill sets should be addressed first, for which both the government and the NGOs should take steps,” he said.

Governor of the club’s host district S.V.S. Rao and representative of the club’s international president Venkatesh Metan were present.