Women workers take out rally for minimum wage

SRIKAKULAM: Women workers of various government schemes, including the mid-day-meal, Asha and Anganwadi programmes, organised a massive rally in Srikakulam seeking minimum wages and other benefits. They raised slogans against the government for removing many workers from jobs. The rally was taken out from 7-Road junction to the Collector's office.

Over 5,000 workers participated in the rally and raised slogans against the government for not paying even honorarium to the workers in many places although they were working for more than 10 hours a day. They sought minimum wages of Rs.18,000 per month.

CITU leaders D. Govinda Rao, K. Srinivas, T. Tirupati Rao and others alleged that both Union and State governments were reducing the budgetary allocation for welfare schemes every year. “The governments failed to spend even allocated budget for implementation of welfare schemes. They are encouraging corporate companies to intrude in welfare activities, which ultimately leads to loss of jobs,” said Mr. Srinivas.