Woman found dead in Tirumala tank

A middle-aged woman, E. Nagaratnamma, was found dead in Srivari Pushkarini, the temple tank of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala hills, on Monday.

Based on her identity card she was identified as a member of Sri Ramchandra Mission, Tirupati. The cause of her death was not immediately known, but drowning was ruled out as the water level was a mere 3.5-foot deep. The police shifted the body to Aswini Hospital at Tirumala.

Dubbing the incident “unfortunate”, Joint Executive Officer K.S. Sreenivasa Raju told the media that the TTD had arranged mesh fencing to prevent pilgrims from moving into the deeper areas of the tank. Meanwhile, priests performed certain purificatory rituals in order to make the water reusable. The tank was kept out of bounds to the pilgrims for a couple of hours during the ritual.

Since the water is not deep enough at that point to cause drowning, the woman could have suffered a seizure and died, Deputy Superintendent of Police Muni Ramaiah said, while announcing a probe.