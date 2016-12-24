Wild elephants move towards Karnataka

more-in

CHITTOOR: The seven-member herd of wild elephants which strayed into Shantipuram mandal from the thickets of Bangarpet range of Karnataka a couple of days ago was finally driven back into their habitat at Nachukuppam (Karnataka), 3 km from Ramakuppam on Friday evening.

The operation was accomplished by a team of about 60 forest personnel from Chittoor, Palamaner and Kuppam ranges, in addition to the coordinated efforts of their T.N. and Karnataka counterparts.

The latest episode of inter-state man-animal conflict brought uneasy moments to the forest officials and general public as well, with four persons, including two officials and two farmers, injured at the tri-State Kuppam junction since Thursday evening.

The wild herd, which started marching towards Tamil Nadu till the early hours of Friday, suddenly changed direction and went towards the Karnataka side. In the afternoon, the herd chased a farmer, Manjunatha (40) at Nachukuppam and one animal hit his face with its trunk.

With a bleeding face and broken jaws, he was rushed to the Government Hospital at Kolar Gold Fields, 30 km from Kuppam.

Rage over fireworks

On Thursday night, the panicky villagers of Chowdampalle of Santhipuram mandal resorted to high-sounding fireworks to prevent the march of the pachyderms into their habitation. Terrified at the blasting noise, the herd charged at the crowds.

Forest beat officer of Kuppam range Radhakrishna fell into a ditch and was injured in the stampede as the villagers fled for their lives.

In the melee, Forest Range Officer Kalappa Naidu of Kuppam, was also injured. On Thursday evening, a young farmer was injured while he attempted to take a selfie with the herd at Sivunikuppam village of Shantipuram mandal.

On Friday morning, the forest officials experienced uneasy moments when a huge tusker got suddenly separated from the herd and marched towards human habitations on the Ramakuppam-Karnataka border. However, it rejoined the herd after an hour, bringing relief to the officials.

Around 7 p.m., the herd was spotted in the thickets at Nachukuppam on the Karnataka side.

The forest personnel camping at the vulnerable villages warned the farmers to abandon night vigils for one week.