When pint size models scorched the ramp

Children walk the ramp to showcase kids’ apparel designed by students of Samana Institute for Design Studies at a private resort in Guntur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

Fairy tales have naturally been aligned with the world of high fashion. Endless similarities exist between the two—fantasy, beauty and myths. With the cultural popularity of fables, fairy tales and fantasy at its peak in recent years, city-based Samana Institute for Design Studies (SIDS) embraced the idea for this year’s kids’ fashion show on Sunday.

Pint size rookie models scorched the runway by sashaying across, flaunting clothes designed by the fresh batch of designers from the first year of the Academy. Forty six designers worked on 47 pairs of ensemble themed on Victorian era, ethnic wear, party wear, Indo-western style and ball room attire showcased by 36 contestants, all in the 4-10 age group. Renowned fashion designer Zubin Vakil was present to judge the best of all the cute and stunning contestants who walked the ramp with great élan.

With blaring music in the background and a select gathering cheering the ‘tiny’ models, the sprawling auditorium in the Haailand resort came alive. The spectators went bonkers at the first sight of the models on the dais. Girls outnumbered boys amd looked like dolls walking straight out of showcases. Their heavily frilled frocks with floral strips and hair bands to match with flowers perched on one side made them cynosure of all eyes. The doting parents sitting among the audience blew kisses as their children walked down the ramp in full public glare.

Pastel shades, coral and tiffany, magenta and countless other muted hues dominated the place.True to the spirit of the event, the young models transformed the viewers to a fairyland, taking them through layers of sequences each of which had a distinct charm.

Prizes galore

Besides the titles of SIDS Queen and the SIDS KING to girl and boy showcasing the best designs, there were other titles given based on the traits displayed on the ramp.

At the end of the show, Yahvi and Chaitya were crowned SIDS Queen and SIDS King respectively.

Among girls, Diya was declared first runner-up and Nihita was second runner-up while among boys, Jaiveer was the runner-up.

Among other categories, Sai Sitara won a prize for Best Performance, Tanvi as drama queen, Nitya for best smile, Mokshita for best walk, Leena for best attitude, Heer for bold and confident, Rohan for most charming and Pranav for most handsome.