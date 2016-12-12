Weed out bogus voters in teachers’ constituency: CPI

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The CPI has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, urging him to take action against people indulging in “illegal enrollment” of voters for the teachers’ constituency.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said on Sunday that various memos were issued regarding enrollment of members for the teachers’ constituencies. The Election Commission (EC) also released draft voters’ list on November 23. The objections and claims date was extended up to December 8 from November 23.

Unaided educational institutions, however, were illegally enrolled as members during this period, he said.

The EC was urged to delete the names that were enrolled between November 23 and December 8, and December 9 and 19, he said, adding that bogus voters, as per G.O. 1 issued in 1994, should be deleted from voters list.