Water sports to boost tourism in Chittoor

Tourist department staff test the waters and boats for water sports at Rayalacheruvu tank in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

CHITTOOR: The A.P. Tourism officials of Chittoor district on Wednesday launched the trial run with as many as seven boats at the scenic Rayalacheruvu tank on Tirupati-Pachikapallam road. The Machilipatnam-based Water Sports Simple India Limited has brought the advanced boats from the United States.

District Tourism Manager D.V. Chandramouli Reddy said that as per the instructions of Collector Siddarth Jain, the proposal to encourage water sports was mooted in Chittoor district, covering about five water bodies, including the Ganginenu Cheruvu in Chittoor and Rayalacheruvu near Tirupati.

Rayalacheruvu, one of the biggest water bodies in Rayalaseema region, which saw its glory during the Vijayanagara kings, would provide a very congenial ambience for tourists, he said.

The seven boats pressed for the trial run, included two pedalling varieties, two mechanized and three Ocean Kayak models, Mr. Reddy said.

Once the boating and water sports facilities were opened, the tourism wing would make concerted efforts to lure the pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Srikalahasti temples.

“If we can tap the tourism potential, it would be a big boost to water sports in Chittoor district. We have identified three more water bodies for the purpose,” he said.

New Year eve at Horseley Hills

Meanwhile, the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation officials are gearing up to host the New Year eve celebrations at Horseley Hills near Madanapalle.

Tourism Project Manager (Horseley Hills) G. Murali told The Hindu that the event would be organised on December 31 from 7 p.m. onwards, and would close around midnight.

“To cater to all sections of public and tourism lovers, we have fixed the tariff of each New Year Eve ticket at Rs.349. This would include cultural activities and dinner. Artists from Kurnool would perform events such as orchestra, dances and mimicry,” he said.

To control the New Year rush to the hill station, services of the local police would be utilised for monitoring traffic on the ghat road, prevention of drunken driving and eve-teasing, the officials said.