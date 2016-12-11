Andhra Pradesh

Water mission works in 361 villages

NELLORE: In renewed efforts, the works under the water conservation mission are being taken up in over 361 villages across 42 mandals in Nellore district to meet the objective of making optimum utilisation of the available water resources for long-term results.

As part of this, the works related to water ponds, percolation tanks, check dams and so on would be started. Villages in Gudur, Venkatagiri and Udayagiri areas have been selected for the works on pilot basis.

