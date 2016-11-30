Washermen seek SC status

more-in

Washermen Societies Federation inTelugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana urged the Centre to concede the long-pending demand for inclusion of the backward community in the list of Scheduled Castes.

Federation president Pathapati Anji Babu told reporters here on Tuesday “it is time for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to redeem his poll promise to the members of the 65 lakh-strong community in the State.” The community faced social discrimination in villages where sexual assaults on washerwomen were on the rise, he said and wanted enactment of a piece of legislation to put an end to atrocities on members of the community.

A resolution urging the Centre to concede the demand should be adopted in the winter session of the State Assembly, All India B.C.Chaitanya Vedike Annangi Srinivasa Rao said, adding that but a brief mention in the last Budget no significant step had been taken to fulfil the poll promise.

The government should convert the Federation into a Finance Corporation and allocate ₹ 1,000 crore to improve the lot of the members of the community, its State general secretary G. Ramakrishna said.

They also wanted the State government to provide free education from Kindergarten to post-graduation level, its State vice-president V. Nagaraju added.

They also condemned the undemocratic arrest