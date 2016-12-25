War of words between MLA and MLC

more-in

NELLORE: The long-term political and electoral interests involved in the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency in Nellore district have triggered a war of words between YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy and TDP MLC Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy recently.

Ever since Mr. Govardhan Reddy won over Mr. Chandramohan Reddy in the last Assembly election from this segment, the friction continued without a solution in sight. Rivalry simmering for over two years had come to the fore now.

As TDP had come to power, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy with all his administrative experience had started exercising much of the control in the constituency matters.

While this became a major issue of conflict, there were reports that Mr. Govardhan Reddy had been maintaining good relations with Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana and that there was a chance of the TDP wooing the YSRCP MLA into its fold.

Following this, tensions escalated leading to both the leaders making allegations against each other.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy now demanded that the Centre order an investigation by the CBI into what he described as the illegal investments made by the ruling party MLC in countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy refuted these charges, saying the YSRCP leaders were making such allegations simply because their frustration was growing at not getting power in the past elections. This attitude would make the people reject them in future also, he asserted.