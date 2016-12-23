Waiters hit as tips take a tumble

more-in

As more cash-starved hotels and restaurants started accepting digital mode of payment even as the hospitality industry tries to recover from the heavy blow dealt by the demonetisation of high-value currency, waiters turned out to be the worst-hit section of employees.

Tipping culture is slowly disappearing with people visiting hotels swiping their debit or credit cards or using their mobile wallets to make payments in view of shortage of lower denomination notes. ''On an average, we used to get Rs. 300 per day by way of tips. But nowadays, we are getting less than Rs. 100 per day with many cash-starved customers giving a go-by to etiquette,'' laments a group of waiters in one of the popular restaurants here. Bar customers used to be very magnanimous earlier. But they too have become stingy now,” they grumble.

80 p.c. cashless transactions

Cashless transactions now scaled up to 80 per cent of the total business made by the sector as people, fed up with standing in long queues in front of ATMs and banks, are preferring to swipe their plastic cards or use their mobile wallets wherever possible, hotel industry sources say.

''Alarmed by the dip in footfalls by more than 50 per cent soon after demonetisation, we have tied up with mobile wallet providers like Paytm, Unified Payments Interface and Jio Money to win back our customers who are facing a cash crunch,'' explains Mr. A Kondal Rayudu of the Kalyani restaurant here.

“Earlier, we used to do a business of about Rs. 30,000 per day. But the sale plunged to about Rs. 15,000 following demonetisation before going up to Rs. 40,000 per day after we started accepting electronic payments,” adds Mr. Anji Reddy of Sarovar Hotel.

''We used to pay by cash to suppliers of milk, mutton, chicken and groceries earlier. Now, we have switched over to cheque mode of payment to overcome the severe cash crunch with banks allowing withdrawal of only Rs 50,000 per week,” he says.