WEF team to study Fiber Grid, CM Core Dashboard

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The World Economic Forum (WEF) will send a team to Andhra Pradesh to study the Fiber Grid project and CM Core Dashboard.

Uganda, Brazil and many other countries have evinced interest in Fiber Grid and CM Core Dashboard, which were discussed on ‘Internet for all’ at a special session on sustainable development goals conducted at the WEF meeting on Friday, according an official release from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The WEF officials have suggested that the countries across the globe would have to focus their attention on these projects. Andhra Pradesh is emulative regarding Internet. The WEF showered praises on and appreciated the Fiber Grid. The team, which visits A.P., will study the water conservation measures. The team would also study functioning of CM Core Dashboard.

Abraaj group evinced interest in setting up a 300 MW wind power plant in Andhra Pradesh. Group Associate Director Kunal Parekh and others held discussions with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Group representatives would visit the State shortly.

Mr. Naidu met Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke. This is their third meeting. They met last year in Davos and again in Anantapur in August 2016. He also met AutoGrid system CEO Amit Narayana and invited him to visit the State. The Chief Minister wanted him to guide Power department officials on smart metering. The Auto Grid system is into IoT.

Digital payments system

In another meeting, MasterCard President (International Markets) Anne Cairns said that MasterCard was now simplifying technology to reach small retailers and consumers. She assured that she would share all the best practices from around the world in implementing the digital payments system in Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to Mr. Naidu’s suggestion to open their technology centre in Fintech at Visakhapatnam, Ms. Carins said that she would discuss the matter with the Asia operations head and work out the proposal.

Ravi Kumar of Infosys informed Mr. Naidu that Infosys has expansion plans in Andhra Pradesh.

Bajaj Group Chairman Rahul Bajaj greeted the Chief Minister at the A.P. lounge. Mr. Bajaj congratulated the Chief Minister on representing India and Andhra Pradesh in Davos. The CM felicitated him with a shawl and a ‘Kondapalli bomma’ memento.

Mr. Naidu will attend a meeting with the European Telugu community on Saturday.