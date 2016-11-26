Andhra Pradesh

Villagers lock up government school

more-in

Villagers registered their protest against lack of teachers in the Government school in Sirgapuram in Halaharvi mandal in Kurnool by locking up the school gate on Friday.

One of the two lady teachers went on deputation to another school and another lady teacher was on prolonged leave and education of their children suffered, the villagers said. Lamenting that several representations to officials concerned fell on deaf ears, the villagers sought posting of teachers to the school.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
school
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:17:59 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Villagers-lock-up-government-school/article16703091.ece

© The Hindu