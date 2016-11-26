Villagers lock up government school

more-in

Villagers registered their protest against lack of teachers in the Government school in Sirgapuram in Halaharvi mandal in Kurnool by locking up the school gate on Friday.

One of the two lady teachers went on deputation to another school and another lady teacher was on prolonged leave and education of their children suffered, the villagers said. Lamenting that several representations to officials concerned fell on deaf ears, the villagers sought posting of teachers to the school.