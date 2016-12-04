Vijayawada's LPS students display athletic skills

LPS students taking part in a running race in Guntur on Saturday. — | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

It was a myriad colours at the annual sports day celebrations held at the Loyola Public School here on Saturday. Dressed in colourful costumes, students presented dances and skits that reflected the cultural diversity of the country, its people and tradition. Students displayed their athletic skills at various events held on the school grounds.

Chief Cardiologist of Star Hospitals, Gudapati Ramesh, said schooling in Loyola helps students to develop leadership skills at an early age.

The annual sports meet held in memory of founder of the school, Rev. Fr. Y. Papaiah, witnessed students giving their best shot in various events, including track and field events and cycle races.

Principal, Fr. Uvari Tony said the school had added many sports facilities including two synthetic tennis courts and a swimming pool.

At the end of sports day competitions, Kostka House has emerged as the overall winners while Xavier House emerged as runners-up.

Superior and correspondent Fr Amara Rao and province treasurer Fr. Dasari Papaiah were among those present.