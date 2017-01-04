Vegetable vendors go cashless in Ongole

Vegetable sellers in Ongole like in other cities and towns have incurred losses in the wake of the cash crunch following demonetisation of high value currency notes.

Now they have turned smart by accepting payments through mobile wallets from their customers. “Now we accept payments for vegetables sold through Paytm wallet to overcome the cash crunch that has hit our business too in the last two months,” says Sk. Mastanamma, who was the first to get QR code from Paytm at the Lawyerpet Rythu Bazaar here, to go for digital transaction. Seeing her, 15 other vegetable vendors at the Rythu Bazaar too had tied up with Paytm.

“It is a great deal as I no longer have to run around for a change when customers give Rs. 2,000 notes to buy vegetables for a few hundred rupees,” adds another vegetable vendor Ch. Indira.

“There is no need for any Internet connection,” adds yet another vegetable vendor Lanka Koteswaramma gleefully completing a cashless transaction as mobile savvy customer captures the QR code of the vegetable vendor on his mobile phone before making a payment for purchasing farm fresh vegetables. She got a message for the amount credited to her account.

“I no longer need to carry cash for purchase of vegetables,” remarks a school teacher after making a digital payment to another vegetable vendor S. Subbaiamma.

Encouraged by the response from the vegetable vendors, the Rythu Bazaar had tied up with a bank for installation of mobile point of sale (MPOS) machine for the benefit of customers using Visa, Mastercard and RuPay cards, adds Rythu Bazaar Estate Manager Ch.Venkat Rao, who has motivated the vendors to take to digital payments to overcome the cash crunch, which has pulled down the prices of vegetables of late. Each vegetable vendor easily does a business of Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 8,000 per day. “This is only a beginning. The number of cashless transactions will go up in the coming weeks as more and more customers start using mobile wallets, which are more convenient and easy to use. All that the customers had to do is download the Paytm App on their android phone and sign up using their mobile phone numbers,” he adds.