Vardah brings much needed rain to drought-hit Prakasam

People heaved a sigh of relief as the cyclonic storm Vardah spared the Prakasam coast of devastation, but brought life-saving rain to crops in the drought-hit district on Monday.

Moderate rain lashed parts of the district as the cyclonic storm made landfall near Chennai. “The official machinery is fully on alert as the intensity of rain is expected to increase in the next 48 hours in the 11 coastal and 19 southern mandals,” said State Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena, who has been deputed by the government to oversee the relief operations in the next couple of days.

Fishermen kept away from fishing as the sea condition remained very rough. Gale winds speed reaching 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph prevailed along and off the coast.

NDRF teams fan out

A team of National Disaster Relief Force personnel and State disaster management officials with life jackets and rubber boats fanned out to the vulnerable parts in the district, as weather officials predicted heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 19 cm) at a few places, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in the next 48 hours.

Reviewing the situation along with in-charge Collector Hari Jawaharlal, Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao said the State government was geared up to prevent loss of life and property and restore power and road network in the shortest possible time.

Boon to standing crops

The current spell of rain is very much useful to standing crops in over 97,000 hectares, including paddy in 25,000 hectares and Bengal gram in 25,000 hectares, in the district where 44 of the 56 mandals had deficit rainfall (minus 20 to 59 per cent) and another six mandals had scanty rainfall (minus 60 to 99 per cent), said Agriculture Joint Director J. Muralikrishna. “Farmers can go ahead and complete sowing on another 2.05 lakh hectares during Rabi,” he added.

Gudlur received a maximum rainfall of 6.4 mm in the last 12 hours ending 4 p.m. on Monday, followed by Singarayakonda (6.2 mm), Lingasamudram (4.4 mm), Ulavapadu (2.8 mm), Kandukur (2.6 mm), Vatepalem (2.6 mm), Chirala (2.4 mm) and Ongole (2 mm), Chief Planning officer M.Ch.V. Ramanamurthy said.