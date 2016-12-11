Vardah: Naidu sounds alert

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alerted officials on the possibility of cyclone Vardah wrecking havoc in the State, and called for measures that would offer protection from all cyclones in future.

He instructed the top brass of the Revenue, Roads and Buildings, power utilities and other departments to be prepared to face any eventuality.

Taking stock of the movement of Vardah here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had been suffering extensive damage due to cyclones. The danger looms large forever. That being the case, the State could not afford to have stop-gap arrangements in place.

Water harvesting

He suggested that while steps for mitigating the impact of the cyclone were taken, new rainwater harvesting structures should be constructed to make the best use of copious rains that Vardah was expected to bring in its wake.

Quoting from the information provided by Meteorological Department, Mr. Naidu said moderate to heavy rains were likely to occur in many parts from December 11 evening.

Heavy rains have been forecast in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts the next day and very heavy rains were likely in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Cautionary signals

Distant warning signal LC3 was hoisted at Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnma ports; distance warning signal DW II at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam ports, and DW II with Section Signal 2 at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.

Police Seva Dal deployed

In all, 300 Police Seva Dal members and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed for taking up rescue and relief operations when ‘Vardah’ makes landfall, said Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao.

As per information, ‘Vardah’ may hit the coast between Sriharikota and Tada (On A.P- Tamil Nadu border) by Sunday evening or in the early hours of Monday.

“According to the Weather Department officials, the cyclone is weakening. However, we are preparing to minimise human and property loss,” Mr. Rao said.

For the first time, the police are deploying 300 Police Seva Dal teams from all districts in cyclone-hit villages and mandals.

Besides, NDRF personnel from Mangalagirl are being positioned to take up rescue and rehabilitation operations, the DGP said.

NDRF all geared up

Speaking to The Hindu here on Saturday, NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Prasanth Dar said four teams had been sent to Nellore and Prakasam districts, and the force was ready to deploy more teams.

“NDRF personnel have moved to Nellore, Sriharikota, Kavali, Krishnapatnam, Ongole, Tada, Dugarajupatnam and other places. Necessary life saving equipment with boats, woodcutters, ropes, sand bags and expert swimmers have been sent,” said Mr. Dar.

“We are coordinating with the A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, Revenue, Disaster Response, Medical and Health, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and other departments,” the DGP said.

Meeting held

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao held a meeting with NDRF, Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore, and enquired about the preparedness for ‘Vardah’ cyclone.

Mr. Dar explained that the NDRF was in contact with the Collectors, Joint Collectors, District Revenue Officers and the SPs of the four districts.