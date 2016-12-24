Vangaveeti rekindles memories

more-in

Vangaveeti, a film based on the life and death of Vijayawada MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao, was released in several theatres here on Friday amid fears of violence.

Heavy security was deployed at cinemas that screened Ram Gopal Varma’s biopic.

Some of the key characters of the film are public figures. The head of the rival Devineni family, former Minister Rajasekhar alias Nehru, wife of Mohana Ranga Rao, Ratnakumari, and son Radhakrishna live in the city and have many followers.

Protest outside theatre

Though the film did not lead to any flare-up, old memories were rekindled.

In Eluru, Kapus, under the leadership of YSRC corporator Karri Srinu staged a protest at Balaji theatre after watching the morning show.

Mr. Srinu lamented that the director had not depicted Ranga as a powerful leader, and alleged that there were many flaws in the storyline.

All India Kapu Federation secretary Medisetty Seshagiri Rao said the film was more about the feud between the Vangaveeti and Devineni families. YSR Congress corporator Chandana Suresh said the movie portrayed Mohana Ranga Rao as a murderer. All his good deeds had been swept under the carpet.