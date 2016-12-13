Vaikuntha Ekadasi: Priority to ordinary pilgrims, says TTD EO

more-in

TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao said top priority would be given to the common pilgrims in the darshan of the presiding deity during the Vaikuntha Ekadasi and Dwadasi festivals slated on January 8 and 9.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan on Tuesday, he urged the officials to gear up for the grand occasion as the turnout in the pilgrim crowd was expected to be at its zenith. The TTD Executive Officer asked them to make flawless arrangements.

SVBC Tamil channel

Earlier, he also reviewed the arrangements being made for the launching of the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel in Tamil.