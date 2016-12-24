Vaikunta Ekadasi: Limited tickets for VVIPs, says TTD JEO

more-in

The TTD has announced that the number of privilege tickets will be limited to the protocol VVIPs for the ensuing Vaikunta Ekadasi day, while their referral letters will not be entertained.

Joint Executive Officer K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, who inspected the temporary sheds being erected at Narayanagiri Gardens at Tirumala, announced that Srivari darshan would be opened up for common devotees from 1.30 a.m. after the VVIP darshan is completed. The sheds are built to prevent spillover of devotees on the streets. Eighteen such sheds are planned with food, drinking water and toilet facilities. A special control room, a primary health centre, catering storeroom would also be set up, while four lakh water sachets would be kept as buffer stock.