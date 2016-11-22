Usharani suicide: Girl students seek arrest of accused

Girl students of several colleges staging a protest seeking arrest of the accused responsible for death of student Usharani before the Collectorate in Kurnool on Monday.

KURNOOL: Girl students of several colleges rallied under the aegis of ABVP to the Kurnool Collectorate and staged a demonstration on Monday demanding de-recognition of the RGM College of Engineering and Technology at Nandyal and arrest of those responsible for driving B. Tech. first year student Usharani to commit suicide.

ABVP State working committee member Srinivasachari demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge. As many as 15 students of various private and corporate colleges in the State committed suicide in the current academic year, including five in Kurnool, but the government was non-chalant, he alleged.

The menace of ragging was on the rise in corporate and private colleges, he said. He demanded action on the principal of the RGM College for allegedly not taking action on complaints of harassment by a lecturer and ragging by students. They demanded arrest of the errant college lecturer and asked the police to probe into alleged abusive messages sent to the suicide victim.

The ABVP leader demanded that the Education Minister make a statement on how many persons were arrested in cases of suicide by students in the State. “How many were punished in the case of suicide of Rishiteswari in Nagarjuna university?” he asked.

Students were ending their lives unable to bear undue study pressure in corporate and private colleges, he said and demanded withdrawal of recognition to errant colleges. ABVP State executive member Mahesh, district convenor Mahendra, city organising secretary Suman and office secretary Anji led the protest by girl students.