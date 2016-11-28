Union Minister opens CC cameras at model junction

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Sunday unveiled a plaque indicating adoption of the S.P. Bungalow Junction as a model one and inauguration of CC cameras on four sides of the junction.

The police adopted the junction with an intention to control crime and also give the place a facelift. The junction that is close to NH-36 and hitherto called Mayuri junction has now been renamed as SP Bungalow Junction.

After unveiling the plaque and CC cameras, Mr. Ashok thanked the police for adopting the junction and said that the department had now been coming closer to people who earlier used to have an altogether different opinion about police. He said adoption of other junctions by elite of the town would surely change the physical view of the ‘oldest town.’

Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao said that installation of flower pots, widening of roads and greening the traffic island were part of the adoption process. A hoarding, “Tasmath Jagrattha’, which would display information beneficial to the people, once in a fortnight, had also been installed at the junction. TDP leaders and police personnel were present.