U.S. official interacts with women entrepreneurs

Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Chennupati Vidya (right) explaining their activities for women to U.S. Consul-General in Hyderabad Katherine B. Hadda, in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA: U.S. Consul-General in Hyderabad Katherine B. Hadda interacted with women entrepreneurs of the Vasayva Mahila Mandali (VMM) and enquired about their business activities. She also visited the orphanage being run in the VMM premises.

Ms. Katherine, who assumed charge last month in Hyderabad, was on her first visit to Vijayawada on Monday. VMM president Chennupati Vidya told the visiting dignitary how the organisation, established in 1969, had been conducting various training, literacy and entrepreneurship development programmes for women.

“The mandali imparted training for women in tailoring, embroidery, interior decoration, painting and other courses. Many orphan girls were provided shelter and VMM was imparting education for the inmates,” she said.

Expo

The U.S. Consul-General along with Political and Economic Officer Peter McSharry went round the exhibition. She enquired with the mandali members about the demand for their products.

VMM secretary Rashmi said many women who underwent training were helping their families by doing embroidery work, handicrafts, tailoring and educating their children. The Mandali is organising skill development courses for poor women, she said.

The guest enquired with the women and the girls about their problems and discussed women’s issues, literacy and self-employment schemes in the region.

Cultural shows

Later, inmates of the orphanage being run by the Mandali organised cultural shows depicting Indian culture and tradition. Keerthi, VMM executive committee members and other staff participated.