Two test positive for swine flu in Tirupati

The TTD and SVIMS officials were closeted in a meeting to chalk out an action plan after two persons had tested positive for symptoms of the H1N1 (swine flu) in the region.

Of the 25 patients from across the State who converged on Tirupati, only two had tested positive. One of them was identified to be from Rajampet (Kadapa), undergoing treatment at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital, and the other from Vizianagaram.

At the SVIMS which conducts tests for the whole State, two of the seven blood samples received on Saturday tested positive. One of the patients was from Ruia and the other from Kurnool district.

At the high level meeting chaired by TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao on Saturday, SVIMS Director T.S. Ravi Kumar explained the close coordination among all hospitals in Tirupati area and the consistent flow of communication through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), besides the offices of the District Medical and Health Officers of all districts for diagnostic testing, transportation of samples to SVIMS, dissemination of information on treatment or any outbreak.

Adequate equipment, supplies and treatment are available to handle any outbreak. These include sample testing kits, N95 masks, antiviral agents and supportive care such as ventilators and the isolation facility at SVRRGGH.

“The diagnostic test for swine flu and other viral diseases is done entirely free of cost through funds made available to us from the Department of Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL),” Dr. Ravikumar said.

‘Flu season ending’

The meeting reassured the public and the visiting pilgrims that the flu season was coming to an end very soon - within the next two weeks.

TTD Chief Medical Officer Vikas, Medical Superintendents V. Satyanarayana (SVIMS) and S. Naik (SVRRGGH), Ruia Resident Medical Officer Gitanjali and SVIMS VRDL in-charge Usha Kalawat took part in the meeting.