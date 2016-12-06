Two landmines detected in Visakha Agency

One of the two heavily loaded landmines planted by the Maoists near Kumada village of Munchingput mandal in Visakha Agency, which was detected by the police on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: arranged

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district police have detected two heavily loaded improvised explosive devices (landmines) planted by the banned CPI (Maoist) near Kumada village under the Kumada Gram Panchayat in the Munchingput mandal in the Visakha Agency on Tuesday.

This was the major incident reported so far during the Maoist party’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week observance since December 2.

Each landmine, kept three feet under the bitumen road, was packed with 20 kg of explosives. Since they could not be safely removed, the bomb disposal squad of the rural police set them off under controlled and safe conditions, said Rahul Dev Sharma, SP, in a press release.

Babujee Attada, Addl. SP (operations), supervised the operation of detection and blasting of the landmines.

“The landmines were meant to attack the police but there is every possibility of innocent Girijans that walk on the road and vehicles that bring material to the weekly shandy getting killed if they are set off,” Mr. Sharma said.

The Maoists were still continuing with the practice of killing Girijans while attacking the police through landmines and they should desist from such cowardly acts, he said and called all those assisting the Maoists to surrender. Several such persons had been identified, he said.

Adequate force had been deployed all over the district to counter the Maoists’ acts during the week, he added.