Two held on charges of burgling temples

more-in

The Kadapa Central Crime Station police arrested two youths who allegedly committed thefts in eight Shirdi Saibaba temples in Kadapa and Chittoor districts, and seized 853 gm of silver ornaments, Rs. 8,700 and a stolen motorcycle, all worth Rs. 1.1 lakh, from them.

Ratnababu of Ramakrishnanagar and Rajesh of Yerramukkapalle in Kadapa town were arrested when they were moving about suspiciously near Kadapa bypass road, while two others — Srinivasulu of Akkayapalle and Naveen of Yerramukkapalle — fled, CCS circle inspector Syam Rao told the media in Kadapa.

The youths, who did petty jobs, allegedly confessed to committing thefts in eight temples, including the Sangameswara temple near RIMS hospital, to earn easy money as they were reportedly addicted to vices, the inspector said.