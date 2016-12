more-in

Two persons were killed and 13 others were injured when the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in rammed a stationary lorry near Diwan Cheruvu on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Angadala Appala Swamy (55) and Godipeta Boddu (35). The injured have been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.