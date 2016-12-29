Truck-mounted telescopic belt conveyor for spillway concrete

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will use a state-of-the-art truck-mounted telescopic belt conveyor to put concrete on the Polavaram spillway on Friday.

The Putzmeister Telebelt, used for high volumes, can pour concrete at very high speed. As it is mounted on a truck, the conveyor belt can be moved around the dam site quickly.

The Chief Minister will pour ready-mix concrete using the telescopic conveyor belt that can extend 30 to 40 metres using a remote control exactly at 1.59 p.m.

Polavaram Superintending Engineer V. Ramesh Babu told The Hindu that three ready-mix concrete plants, with the capacity to produce 240 cubic metres of concrete an hour without interruption, were being set up at the project set.

The progress of concrete work would be very quick with the help of the Telebelt, Mr. Ramesh Babu said.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will participate briefly in a special yagna. A puja will be performed for the Telebelt, and then the Chief Minister will start the conveyor belt to put the concrete in Block Number 3 of the spillway.

The Polavaram dam spillway will have the capacity to carry a flood of 50 lakh cusecs (spillway with the highest capacity in the world).

Mr Naidu will then address a public meeting on the riverbed. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.