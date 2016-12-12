Andhra Pradesh

Trikalarchana Seva from December 14

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has chalked out plans to introduce Trikalarchana Seva from December 14. The trikalarchana will be performed at 6 a.m., 10.45 a.m. and 4.45 p.m.

The devotees can have ‘antaralaya darshan’ by paying ₹ 1,500 as ‘ubhayadaata seva’. Only wife and husband, who were performing ‘antaralaya arjita seva,’ would be allowed. Their children would not be allowed to enter ‘antaralayam’. The devotees would be given two small laddus and two Bhavani prasadams. The temple plans to suspend all special darshans and protocol darshans during ‘Trikalarchana Seva’. However, ₹ 100 and ‘sarva darshan’ queue lines would continue, temple EO A. Surya Kumari said.

