Tributes paid to Vivekananda

Senior Civil Judge Mery Grace Kumari speaking at an event to mark Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in Srikakulam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: arrangement

more-in

Representatives of various organisations, public representatives and others here paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 154th birth anniversary.

Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu and Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham, who garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Surya Mahal junction, said Vivekananda would continue to inspire young generations as values in his teachings remained intact in the country.

The Youth Club of Bejjipuram (YCB) organised another function at the Government High School of Balaga of Srikakulam. Senior civil judge Mery Grace Kumari and YCB head M. Prasada Rao asked the teachers to explain the greatness of Swami Vivekananda to kids from early age so that they would become good citizens.

Indian Red Cross Society chairperson P. Jaganmohana Rao distributed prizes to the winners of the essay competition held on the occaion.

Mr. Jaganmohana Rao formally inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Basivada village of Jalumuru mandal. He congratulated the local youngsters for taking the initiative in spreading Vivekananda’s messages in rural areas.