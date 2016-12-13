Trains, flights cancelled, diverted

more-in

Some trains either diverted or cancelled and four flights from Vizag to Chennai have been cancelled on Monday in view of cyclone Vardah hitting Chennai coast.

The trains cancelled are: Train No. 22860 Chennai Central – Puri Weekly Superfast Express, leaving Chennai on Dec. 12, has been cancelled. The trains diverted are: train no. 12842 Chennai Central – Howrah Coromandel Express is diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur stations and train No. 22859 Puri – Chennai Central weekly superfast express is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam stations, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

The four flights from Vizag to Chennai cancelled on Monday are: two IndiGo flights, scheduled to leave in the morning and afternoon and two SpiceJet flights, scheduled to leave in the afternoon and at 9.30 p.m., according to Airport Director Vinod Sharma.