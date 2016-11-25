Traders told to have ePos machines by November-end

more-in

KURNOOL: Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Tata Rao instructed wholesale dealers and traders to set up ePos machines in their shops by November end.

All the dealers and traders should get ePos machines to tide over the paucity of notes of smaller denomination in the wake of demonetisation, he told them in a meeting in his office here. Taxes have to be paid as per the GST Act from April 2017 onwards, Mr. Tata Rao said.

Bankers explained about the functioning of ePos machines and cashless transactions and related aspects and clarified the doubts raised by traders. Assistant Commissioners of Commercial Tax Geetha Madhuri and Venkateswarlu, Kurnool Chamber of Commerce president Vijayakumar Reddy and others were present.

Cashless medical shops

Deputy Director of Drug Control Kumar directed all the 1,700 medical shops in Kurnool district to take up cashless transactions with the help of swipe machines within a week and warned of seizure of medical shops which failed to do so.

Addressing a divisional-level meeting with medical shop owners in the office of Rotary Club at Dhone, he said the Government decided to promote cashless trade in the State.

Manager of State Bank of India Dhone branch Yasodhara Krishna Rao advised the medical shop owners to open current accounts even if they did not have the minimum balance. Drug Inspector Vijayalakshmi and medical shop owners of Dhone, Peapully, Veldurthi, Bethamcherla and Krishnagiri mandals were present.