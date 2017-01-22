Track restoration work in full swing

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: Track restoration work is in full swing at Kuneru Railway Station in Komarada mandal, where Hirakhand Express from Junagarh Road to Bhubaneswar derailed at 11.10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, there was a continuous flow of curious onlookers from neighbouring Odisha and Komarada mandals, posing a tough time for the railway police. However, damaged compartments were being shifted with the help of cranes.

Among the visitors were Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu, former Railway Minister Bhakta Charan Das, AP State Rural Development Minister Kimidi Mrunalini, Parvathipuram MLA B. Chiranjeevulu, MLC D. Jagadeeswara Rao, and District Collector Vivek Yadav.

Mr. Haribabu said that the government would order a third party inquiry into the issue to ensure transparency as officials detected a deep cut crack on the track.

Such an inquiry would able to ascertain whether it was a sabotage or not.

Incidentally, the crack was detected very close to the Kuneru railway outer cabin.

DRM Chandralekha Mukherjee also visited the scene.

According to on-duty station master of Kuneru Railway Station D. Krishna Rao, the train was speeding at 70 kmph on the main track while a goods train was stationed on the loop track. Mr. Rao said that he heard a loud noise and cries of passengers at the level-crossing gate at 11.10 p.m. on Saturday.