Tourist facilities to be improved at Nelapattu

Funds to the tune of Rs. 3.2 crore have been sanctioned for developing facilities at the Nelapattu bird sanctuary.

Ahead of the forthcoming flamingo festival, tourist facilities are set to be improved at the Nelapattu bird sanctuary located near the Pulicat lake in Sullurupeta area here.

As part of this, funds to the tune of Rs. 3.2 crore have been sanctioned for developing and upgrading existing visitor-friendly facilities at the sanctuary like guest house for tourists and bird watch towers.

For the migratory birds, the barringtonia trees located in the bed of the Nelapattu tank were ideal place for nesting and brooding.

These nests were a delight to watch for the visitors, who come from far-off places and also from schools and colleges regularly. The forest officials have also proposed to develop solar lighting and children’s park there.