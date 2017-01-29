Andhra Pradesh

Top seeded tennis players take part in tourney

GUNTUR: Top seeded senior tennis players across the state are taking part in the National Open Invitation Tennis Tournament which began at NTR Municipal tennis court here on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police, CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the tourney. Commandant of 6th Battalion, APSP, Mangalagiri Gopinath Jetty was present.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that tennis was a great game that could be played at all age groups. Tennis has also the capacity to bridge bonds of friendship and create goodwill among players.

Tourney organising secretary Suryanarayana Reddy said that over 60 players across the country are taking part in the tourney. Senior players in the age groups of 45 and 55 years are taking part in the tourney, he added.

Guntur District Tennis Association secretary KSN Chary, vice president Sambasiva Rao were present.

