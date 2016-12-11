Tirupati’s century-old West Police Station to make way for new building

more-in

The Tirupati West Police Station, considered as one of the oldest police stations in the temple town, is all set to get a new building.

Believed to be 125 years old, the ramshackle building, in the dingy lane of Chinna Bazaar, will slowly become history, as it will soon be pulled down and a new structure built in its place.

The police station had served in the past as the focal point of all policing activity in the old town, as the other police stations such as Tirupati East, SVU campus, Alipiri, Tiruchanur and M.R. Palle came up much later. This is the area that originally served as the residential-cum-commercial hub of Tirupati in the past. The other reason that catapulted it to fame was its location on the original trekking route to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, as the pilgrims on foot used to go through Gandhi Road, Chinna Bazaar Veedhi and further towards Alipiri.

Over time, the building sustained routine structural damage, prompting the officials to send a proposal for the construction of a new building. Till the time the new facility is built, the police station will function from a makeshift building in the police quarters near Balaji Colony.

West Police Station Circle Inspector Anju Yadav said the department has made arrangements to divert the denizens to the temporary facility. A police constable will be deployed to guide people.

A new police station building would be constructed first, followed by an office of the DSP, a Women's Police Station and other facilities, to finally emerge as a larger complex.