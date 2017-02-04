Three lucky dip scheme organisers held

more-in

The Mantralayam police arrested three persons who allegedly floated a lucky dip scheme in Kosigi village in Kurnool district, and seized Rs. 6.38 lakh and goods worth Rs. 6.28 lakh from them on Friday.

S. Ratnaiah, P. Raghavendra and G. Chandrasekhar, who floated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Enterprises lucky dip scheme at Kosigi without any licence, were arrested by the Mantralayam police at Sugur crossroads in Mantralayam mandal. On a complaint filed by V. Aroni of Madhavaram, a case was booked under Section 420 IPC and Section 7 (3) of Lottery Regulation Act 1968.

The accused collected about Rs. 13 lakh from people by distributing brochures and duping them without taking any lucky dip or giving the promises prizes to people, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna told the media in Kurnool. Another accused Rajsekhar is at large, he added.

Police seized goods worth Rs. 6.28 lakh, including 100 pairs of pants and shirts, 360 LED emergency lights and 100 steel carriers from the accused, the SP said.