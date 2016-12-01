Three injured in explosion in school

more-in

Three persons sustained burn injuries when chemical substances stored in a private school here exploded on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred when the school watchman and two bus drivers opened the store room with chemical substances, including crackers and bleaching powder, police said.

Following this, students as also people living neighbouring houses ran helter skelter.

The injured were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS).

The watchman with over 60 per cent burns was shifted to the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri in neighbouring Guntur district for better treatment. Clues team visited the school.

II Town police registered a case.