Andhra Pradesh

Three injured in explosion in school

more-in

Three persons sustained burn injuries when chemical substances stored in a private school here exploded on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred when the school watchman and two bus drivers opened the store room with chemical substances, including crackers and bleaching powder, police said.

Following this, students as also people living neighbouring houses ran helter skelter.

The injured were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS).

The watchman with over 60 per cent burns was shifted to the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri in neighbouring Guntur district for better treatment. Clues team visited the school.

II Town police registered a case.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 1:35:17 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Three-injured-in-explosion-in-school/article16732443.ece

© The Hindu