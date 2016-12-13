Three electrocuted, two injured during Milad-un-Nabi fete

more-in

Three persons died and two others suffered burns when they came into contact with a live electric wire during Milad-un-Nabi celebrations at Nuzvid in Krishna district on Monday.

The flags tied to iron pipes, being carried by the victims, accidentally touched the electric cables when the latter were celebrating the festival in M.R. Appa Rao Colony.

Shaik Tanveer Basha (25), Sk. Kalesha (25) and Sk. Ismail (23), suffered critical burns and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The condition of two others, Sk. Hameed and Sk. Sharif, is stated to be critical, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Srinivas. “As the metal pipes touched the live electric wires, the victims fell unconscious and succumbed to injuries later. The police have registered a case,” he said.