Andhra Pradesh

Three ‘landmines’ found near Chinturu

Three ‘landmines’ reportedly placed by Maoists were found on Saturday on the main road between Bhadrachalam and Rajamahendravaram near Yedugurrallapalli in Chintur mandal. The Maoists also hung banners to the trees near the village condemning the October 23 encounter on the Andhra-Orissa border in which 24 Maoists were killed.

Chintur Circle Inspector Durgaprasad said they got information in the morning that some wires were jutting out near the village main road which was dug up on the both sides.

The Greyhound force along with the bomb squad left for the scene by the evening to defuse landmines, ‘if any’.

