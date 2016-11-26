There is no sportsman spirit in politics: Venkaiah Naidu

A participant throws javelin during the 14 th National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet at Col. C.K. Nayudu Ukku Stadium, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Health, not wealth, is the most important thing in life, he says

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that sportsman’s spirit was missing in Parliament and felt though it (Parliament) was functioning; no work was taking place.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 14th National Inter-District Junior Athletic Meet at Col. C. K. Nayudu Stadium at Ukkunagaram, he said sports helped break barriers and foster friendship. “Unfortunately in politics, the rivals are treated as enemies,” he bemoaned.

Emphasising the importance of sports in life, he said India was emerging as a nation of diabetes and even schoolchildren were affected by this dreadful disorder.

“The physical activity in life is gradually taking a back seat. More than wealth, the most important thing in life is health,” he said.

He exhorted parents to encourage their children to take up sporting activity to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. He said the concept of the junior athletic meet will achieve its significance when all the districts in the country took part in the event in the future. “Now around 310 districts are participating in this edition. I want to see all the 600 districts in the country showcasing the talent”.

Sharing the secret behind his fitness, the Minister said he wields badminton racquet for one hour daily despite his busy schedule. He said the country should strive hard to produce more Olympic medalists like badminton star P.V. Sindhu. “We need to win more medals in Olympics and meets like this will help us identify the future champions”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working hard towards building a strong India with this three-word mantra – reform, perform and transform.

He also appreciated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu following the same path-breaking principles.

Athletics Federation of India secretary C.K. Valson said that all the gold medal winners at this meet will get a direct entry into the National junior athletic meet from next year onwards. District Collector Praveen Kumar said all the necessary arrangements were made for the successful conduct of the event held at the city of destiny for the second time.

Members of Parliament K. Haribabu, M. Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj Ayyanna Patrudu, MLC G. Srinivasula Naidu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson L. Bhavani, Vizag Steel Plant Chairman and Managing Director P. Madhusdhan, SAAP Special secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam, veteran athlete Anju George and others took part in the inaugural function.