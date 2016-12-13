The Hindu and Vignan’s ScienceFest in city on December 17

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The Hindu in association with Vignan’s University under the aegis of Future India Club is going to organise a Science Fest in Vijayawada on December 17 at Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Moghalrajpuram.

Students from schools in the city, Krishna district and West Godavari can take part. Competitions will be held in poster designing, elocution and budding scientist categories.

In the poster designing and elocution categories which are individual events, students under junior (Classes 5, 6 and 7) and senior categories (Classes 8, 9 and 10) can participate. Each school can nominate two students in each category and the topic for poster designing will be announced on the spot. For elocution and budding scientist category anyone of the ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ topics will be given on spot.

Budding scientist is for students of classes 8 to 10 under junior category and students of classes 11 and 12 under senior category. Each team having two participants should present a science project on the given topic and the schools should nominate two of their best projects which must be presented in 3 minutes of time.

Prize distribution will be held on the same day. Also results will be published in the next day editions of The Hindu. I, II, III Prizes will be awarded in each category and all participants will be awarded certificates. For free registrations participating schools can reach out to 0866 – 2553033 (Office) or vjwcirc@thehindu.co.in. For further details, T.Madhusudhana Chari (90002 03032) and I. V. S. Pardha Saradhi (99482 29922) can be contacted.